Murder Suspect In Omaha Killed In Crash On I-80 In Cass County
By Jeff Motz
|
Jun 4, 2018 @ 1:22 PM

Authorities say a man suspected in an Omaha murder has died in a motorcycle crash along Interstate 80 just west of the Platte River in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old Denberth Chavarria died Sunday after driving his speeding motorcycle into the rear of an eastbound semitrailer.

Omaha police say an arrest warrant listing a charge of first-degree murder charge had been issued for Chavarria. He’s suspected of killing 33-year-old Joselyn Serrano-Albayero. Her body was found late Saturday morning. Children ages 2 and 9 also were found at the residence, but they were unhurt.

