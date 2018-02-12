N-U Announces First Classroom Budget Cuts

The University of Nebraska has released its first round of cuts affecting academic and extension programs. An effort that began publicly last summer has moved through “system” cuts in business practices ranging from copiers to purchasing, expense reimbursements, and a general hiring freeze.
The cuts released late Monday total $9.2 Million and outline a reduction of nearly 82 full-time employees. They include elimination of several entire majors, consolidation of staffs, and reductions or closings of a laboratory and elimination of several sports teams. The entire list of proposed cuts is below.
A statement from NU President Hank Bounds conveyed a somber tone.
“This is a difficult day for the University of Nebraska, our 53,000 students and the citizens we serve. The funding reductions recommended by the Governor have forced us to make painful decisions that will upend peoples’ lives, make it more difficult for us to educate the future workforce, and limit our ability to grow Nebraska’s economy at a time when a comprehensive plan for growth is what our state needs most.
Governor Pete Ricketts’ budget proposal calls for $23 Million in additional reductions in the next two years. Bounds appeared to be looking ahead to the coming budget negotiations.
“We know state leaders are working hard to manage a difficult budget. We’re going to ask the Appropriations Committee and members of the Legislature to make a clear choice about their priorities and what kind of future they want for our children and grandchildren. My view is that the University of Nebraska, one of our state’s most powerful drivers of individual opportunity and economic growth, has to be part of the conversation. There’s never been a more important time to work together to build that future.”
The University’s Budget Hearing before the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon of this week. That process could result in up or down changes to the Governor’s $23 Million proposal.
The budget reductions, and the full-time equivalent position reductions (FTE’s) proposed by Bounds Monday are as follows:
University of Nebraska
Budget Reduction Plan
Phase I
University of Nebraska-Lincoln $3.5 million; 24.83 FTE
Reduction in Rural Futures Institute
Closure of Haskell Ag Lab
Elimination of Electronics Engineering B.S. program
Elimination of Art History B.A. and M.A. programs
Elimination of Business, Marketing, and IT education field endorsement and World Languages subject endorsement
Elimination of Geography B.A., B.S., M.A., and Ph.D. programs
University of Nebraska Medical Center $3.2 million; 30.71 FTE
Elimination of Munroe-Meyer Institute Development Neuroscience Division programs
Consolidation of College of Medicine support staff
Reduction of didactic offsite course sites in Nursing
Reduction of didactics in Dental Hygiene program
Consolidation of basic science instruction in the College of Dentistry
Elimination of research positions in Pharmacy, Cancer Center, and Public Health
Elimination of Community Oriented Primary Care concentration and program
Elimination of the Adult Gerontology Clinical Specialist Track in the M.S.N.
Elimination of the Master of Forensic Science degree and program
University of Nebraska at Omaha $1.55 million; 19.36 FTE
Elimination of the Career Development Office in the College of Business
Reduction of distance and continuing studies programming at Offutt Air Force Base
Reduction of NBDC state-supported budget and closure of one site
Elimination of KVNO radio state-aided program support
Elimination of faculty lines in key workforce areas (Finance/Banking/Real Estate, Accounting/Management)
University of Nebraska at Kearney $960,000; 6.70 FTE
Merger of the College of Fine Arts and Humanities and College of Natural and Social Sciences
Elimination of Men’s Baseball, Men’s Tennis, and Men’s Golf programs
Reduction of one police officer
Elimination of Drivers’ Education educator specialization
PHASE I TOTAL: $9.21 million; 81.84 FTE