N-U Announces First Classroom Budget Cuts

The University of Nebraska has released its first round of cuts affecting academic and extension programs. An effort that began publicly last summer has moved through “system” cuts in business practices ranging from copiers to purchasing, expense reimbursements, and a general hiring freeze.

The cuts released late Monday total $9.2 Million and outline a reduction of nearly 82 full-time employees. They include elimination of several entire majors, consolidation of staffs, and reductions or closings of a laboratory and elimination of several sports teams. The entire list of proposed cuts is below.

A statement from NU President Hank Bounds conveyed a somber tone.

“This is a difficult day for the University of Nebraska, our 53,000 students and the citizens we serve. The funding reductions recommended by the Governor have forced us to make painful decisions that will upend peoples’ lives, make it more difficult for us to educate the future workforce, and limit our ability to grow Nebraska’s economy at a time when a comprehensive plan for growth is what our state needs most.

Governor Pete Ricketts’ budget proposal calls for $23 Million in additional reductions in the next two years. Bounds appeared to be looking ahead to the coming budget negotiations.

“We know state leaders are working hard to manage a difficult budget. We’re going to ask the Appropriations Committee and members of the Legislature to make a clear choice about their priorities and what kind of future they want for our children and grandchildren. My view is that the University of Nebraska, one of our state’s most powerful drivers of individual opportunity and economic growth, has to be part of the conversation. There’s never been a more important time to work together to build that future.”

The University’s Budget Hearing before the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon of this week. That process could result in up or down changes to the Governor’s $23 Million proposal.

The budget reductions, and the full-time equivalent position reductions (FTE’s) proposed by Bounds Monday are as follows:

University of Nebraska

Budget Reduction Plan

Phase I

University of Nebraska-Lincoln $3.5 million; 24.83 FTE

 Reduction in Rural Futures Institute

 Closure of Haskell Ag Lab

 Elimination of Electronics Engineering B.S. program

 Elimination of Art History B.A. and M.A. programs

 Elimination of Business, Marketing, and IT education field endorsement and World Languages subject endorsement

 Elimination of Geography B.A., B.S., M.A., and Ph.D. programs

University of Nebraska Medical Center $3.2 million; 30.71 FTE

 Elimination of Munroe-Meyer Institute Development Neuroscience Division programs

 Consolidation of College of Medicine support staff

 Reduction of didactic offsite course sites in Nursing

 Reduction of didactics in Dental Hygiene program

 Consolidation of basic science instruction in the College of Dentistry

 Elimination of research positions in Pharmacy, Cancer Center, and Public Health

 Elimination of Community Oriented Primary Care concentration and program

 Elimination of the Adult Gerontology Clinical Specialist Track in the M.S.N.

 Elimination of the Master of Forensic Science degree and program

University of Nebraska at Omaha $1.55 million; 19.36 FTE

 Elimination of the Career Development Office in the College of Business

 Reduction of distance and continuing studies programming at Offutt Air Force Base

 Reduction of NBDC state-supported budget and closure of one site

 Elimination of KVNO radio state-aided program support

 Elimination of faculty lines in key workforce areas (Finance/Banking/Real Estate, Accounting/Management)

University of Nebraska at Kearney $960,000; 6.70 FTE

 Merger of the College of Fine Arts and Humanities and College of Natural and Social Sciences

 Elimination of Men’s Baseball, Men’s Tennis, and Men’s Golf programs

 Reduction of one police officer

 Elimination of Drivers’ Education educator specialization

PHASE I TOTAL: $9.21 million; 81.84 FTE