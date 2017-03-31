N-U Budget Cuts Will Be Deep, Long Lasting

The University of Nebraska is entering phase two of its search for budget cuts. N-U President Hank Bounds told the Board of Regents Friday morning that as much as $50 Million will have to be cut from the school’s spending, a job he said will not be done overnight.

Ten different working groups submitted reports Thursday, each focusing on finding potential cuts in a different area of University operations. Bounds said one of the difficulties in making cuts is that they will slow down the University’s workforce development function.

“They’re going to limit our ability to be a job creator” he said. Bounds noted that the University produces well over 10,000 graduates each year for the workforce, supporting one of every 36 jobs in Nebraska.

“Frankly, I don’t know if we’re going to be able to drive Workforce Development in the same way going forward.” He added that job cuts may not be limited to Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney if the full $50 Million has to be removed from the school’s budget.

“The University is more than brick-and-mortar campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney. We have a presence in every Nebraska County, and we’re going to have to think very carefully about whether we can keep doing everything we’re doing.”

To give the Regents an idea of the size of the cuts required, $50 Million, Bounds said they could close down the entire Kearney campus and would still be $10 million short of the cuts required.

He also said cuts cannot achieve the entire savings required, suggesting that tuition increases will also be required. That, he said, makes him worry. “Any increase in tuition limits affordability for students and families. I worry about the young people who rely on financial aid, and the parents who are working hard to afford a College education.”

Bounds, Medical Center Chancellor Jeffrey Gold and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green all agreed that the budget crisis is hurting the school’s competitiveness for top faculty members and top students. All three said that potential recruits have been asking questions about the school’s ability to weather the crisis and still provide top opportunities for success.