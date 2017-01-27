N-U Facing Significant Budget Cuts

The University of Nebraska will have to cut its projected spending by $58 Million over the next two years, according to President Hank Bounds. In a budget presentation to the Board of Regents Friday, Bounds said the University is subject to the same cutbacks as other State Agencies.

The projected cut recommended by Governor Pete Ricketts is $13.2 Million between now and the end of the current fiscal year, and just over $12 Million for Fiscal 2018. Bounds said efficiencies such as travel bans, hiring freezes, purchasing delays and general efficiencies can take care of just over half of the cut.

At least $26 Million in savings will have to be found, however, to cover the rest of the cut, if the Legislature approves the package the Governor has recommended.

“That gap can only be closed by tuition increases and efficiencies” Bounds said. “I want to be clear” he added. “We cannot efficiency our way out of this number.”

80% of the University’s discretionary, non-restricted budget, he said, goes for people. That means that people cuts and program cuts are likely.

Responding to the expected shortage, Bounds has appointed a “Budget Response” committee composed of Faculty, Staff and Administrators. The work of the Budget Response Team, detailed in a presentation by Bounds to the Regents, will span 10 areas of key university operations and engage nearly 100 subject-matter experts from within and outside of the university. Each area will be represented by a task force charged with identifying strategies for meaningful cuts.

Bounds said the priority throughout the budgeting process will be to protect academics above all else. He predicted, however, that the cuts will be painful. “When you get into significant cuts like we are”, he said, “unfortunately real people, real lives, real livelihoods will be impacted.”