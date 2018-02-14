N-U Fights For Funding

The University is fighting to keep its state funding level and avoid budget cuts in the coming 2 years. President Hank Bounds asked members of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee Wednesday afternoon to reject Governor Pete Ricketts’ proposals. Ricketts has proposed cuts of $24 million over the next two years, just months after the University cut $30 Million in annual overhead.

“If we want Nebraska to compete” Bounds said, “If we want Nebraska to be a place where our children and our grandchildren will live, work and raise a family, if we want to build a workforce that will carry us into the future, then we have to invest in one of the major economic drivers in our State. And that’s the University of Nebraska.”

Bounds told Senators that higher tuition and fewer class offerings will make the university less attractive to young people pursuing a degree. He also warned that large cuts could end up costing more, by lowering the University’s Bond Rating.

“I have significant concerns about our cash position” Bounds said. He told Senators that the cushion provided by cash in reserve is what rating agencies rely on to set rates. “Among our peer institutions, lowering our ‘Days of Cash’ will put us with Kansas” in a reference to that school’s recent funding problems.

He also acknowledged that the University’s total budget is much larger than its $580 Million state appropriation. He told Senators, however, that Research funding can only be used for research, not for other expenses.

The Appropriations Committee is hearing testimony, agency by agency, as it begins to form the first draft of the State Budget.