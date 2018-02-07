NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT DAY: Huskers Looking To Be Among Top 25 In Recruiting
By Jeff Motz
|
Feb 7, 2018 @ 1:06 PM

Signing day started on a bright note for new Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, with four-star defensive end Caleb Tannor of Lithonia, Georgia, picking the Cornhuskers over Florida, Auburn, Mississippi and Mississippi State.

Frost has made up for lost time since Nebraska hired him in early December. Mike Riley’s class was imploding when he was fired and ranked No. 89 in the 247 composite team rankings. Frost is expected to finish with a class of 24 to 27 players that is expected to be in the top 25.

One of the big decisions Nebraska awaits is from four-star running back Maurice Washington of Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian. Washington is weighing offers from Nebraska and Arizona State, which is recruiting him as a defensive back.

Here’s who has signed so far on Wednesday.

Name Pos. Ht. WT. Hometown Previous School
Willie Canty OL 6-6 290 Belle Glade, Fla. Glades Central
Braxton Clark DB 6-3 180 Orlando, Fla. Dr. Phillips
Cam’ron Jones DB 6-1 200 Mansfield, Texas Mansfield HS
Miles Jones ATH 5-9 170 Plantation, Fla. American Heritage HS
Casey Rogers DL 6-5 250 Syracuse, N.Y. Westhill HS/Old Farms Prep School (Avon, Conn.)
CJ Smith DB 6-3 190 West Palm Beach, Fla. Oxbridge Academy
Caleb Tannor OLB 6-3 225 Lithonia, Ga. Miller Grove HS
Cam Taylor DB 6-0 190 Montgomery, Ala. Park Crossing HS
Dominick Watt WR 6-1 200 Hollywood, Fla. Miramar HS

Related Content

Frost’s Goal for 2018: “Get Better Day...
3 Deaths Blamed On Snowy Roads
Bellevue Woman Charged In Gruesome Child Abuse Cas...
Frost’s First Spring Game At Nebraska Sells ...
Suspects In January Burglary Arrested, Thanks To I...
School Bus, Truck Collide In Northern Lancaster Co...