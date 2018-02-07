NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT DAY: Huskers Looking To Be Among Top 25 In Recruiting

Signing day started on a bright note for new Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, with four-star defensive end Caleb Tannor of Lithonia, Georgia, picking the Cornhuskers over Florida, Auburn, Mississippi and Mississippi State.

Frost has made up for lost time since Nebraska hired him in early December. Mike Riley’s class was imploding when he was fired and ranked No. 89 in the 247 composite team rankings. Frost is expected to finish with a class of 24 to 27 players that is expected to be in the top 25.

One of the big decisions Nebraska awaits is from four-star running back Maurice Washington of Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian. Washington is weighing offers from Nebraska and Arizona State, which is recruiting him as a defensive back.

Here’s who has signed so far on Wednesday.