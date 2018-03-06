National Quilt Day To Bring Free Lincoln Event By Charlie Brogan | Mar 6, 2018 @ 1:19 PM Courtesy of UNL Newsroom March 17th will be an important day at the International Quilt Study Center at 33rd and Holdrege Streets in Lincoln. RELATED CONTENT A Musical About Quilters At The World’s Foremost Quilt Museum Concert To Mix Choral Music, Percussion, Video, And An Open Bar “Funnest Comedy Ever Written For The Broadway Stage” To Open Friday Lion King Junior Opening At Community Playhouse Get Ready To Sing Along! Lincoln Residents Face Recycling Deadline