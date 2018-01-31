NE Delegation Liked SOTUS

As expected, positive reaction to President Trump’s State of the Union Address from Nebraska’s Republican Congressional delegation. U-S Senator, Deb Fischer, Tweeted out that President Trump’s historic tax cuts and smarter regulatory polices have resulted in bigger paychecks and more opportunities for American families. 1st District Republican Congressman, Jeff Fortenberry, said he was particularly encouraged by the President’s calls for bipartisan solutions, especially regarding strengthening our nation’s infrastructure.