NE Democratic Party Official Refuses To Resign

A Nebraska Democratic Party official is refusing to resign her volunteer position after calling reactions to this week’s shooting of a high-ranking Republican member of Congress “so funny” on social media. The World Herald reports Chelsey Gentry-Tipton of Omaha will not resign as chair of the party’s Black Caucus.

Gentry-Tipton wrote in a Facebook thread about the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, quote, “Watching the congressman crying on live tv about the trauma they experienced. Y is this so funny tho?”, end quote.