NE Democratic Party Official Refuses To Resign
By Greg Smith
|
Jun 16, 2017 @ 7:43 AM
Photo Credit: NDP

A Nebraska Democratic Party official is refusing to resign her volunteer position after calling reactions to this weeks shooting of a high-ranking Republican member of Congress so funny on social media. The World Herald reports Chelsey Gentry-Tipton of Omaha will not resign as chair of the partys Black Caucus.

Gentry-Tipton wrote in a Facebook thread about the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, quote, “Watching the congressman crying on live tv about the trauma they experienced. Y is this so funny tho?”, end quote.

Related Content

Teacher Partnership In Danger Under Education Budg...
Beware Of Tax Frauds
Perfect Timing For Two New Fire Trucks
Medica Plans To Offer ACA Policies Next Year
Nebraska Tax Collections Fall Short In May
Stolen Credit Cards Found After Speeding Stop