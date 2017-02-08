NE Education Association Pushing Bill For Teachers To Use Force On Students

The Nebraska State Education Association says thousands of teachers are worried about safety in their classroom. North Platte Senator, Mike Groene, is pushing a bill which allows teachers to use reasonable force on disruptive students without fear of legal action or administrative discipline.

At a legislative hearing in the State Capitol Building, educators, attorneys and disability rights advocates spoke out against the bill, saying it will harm students and may violate federal law protecting students with disabilities.

 