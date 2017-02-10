NE Legislature Asked To Establish Visitation Rights For Aging Family

Capitol of Nebraska, Lincoln. The building was designed by Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue and constructed between 1922 and 1932. The Indiana limestone structure draws on both Classical and Gothic architectural traditions, but represents major innovations in state capitol design.

The Nebraska Legislature is being asked to establish a way that people can gain visitation rights with aging or ill family members. The situation around well known radio personality Kasey Kasem inspired Lincoln Senator Patty Pansing Brooks to introduce L-B-1-2-2.

Kasem’s 2nd wife refused to let his children from his first marriage see him after he began suffering from dementia. Senator Pansing Brooks said she was surprised when she learned there’s nothing in the law currently to compel visitation.