Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery inside the Roc’s Stop-N-Shop at 56th and Holdrege just before 1am Thursday.

Police Captain Ryan Dale told KFOR News a man walked in with his face and hands wrapped up, demanding money from the clerk.  He took off on foot with some cash from the register, plus merchandise.

Captain Dale says the clerk reported that no weapon was shown.

So far, only a vague description of the suspect was given to police.