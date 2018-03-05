NE Organization Urges Congress To “Stop Playing Games”

NE APPLESEED-LINCOLN – Nearly 3,400 young Nebraskans — commonly known as “DREAMers” — who work, go to school, and have grown up in our communities face imminent threat as Congress has failed to act before the today’s deadline imposed by the President to end their legal protections.

Meanwhile, Nebraska refugee families and families with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) also face uncertainty. The Trump Administration has recently announced the end of TPS for Nebraskans from several countries, potentially forcing them to return to countries that are still too dangerous and unstable. Like DACA youth, there is no way for TPS families who have lived and built lives in Nebraska for decades to apply for permanent immigration status until Congress takes action.

Tonight, a series of actions across Nebraska will be held where community members will urge Congress to quickly pass legislation that allows Dreamers and Nebraskans with TPS to continue contributing to their home state.

This will include a candlelight vigil at the Nebraska State Capitol at 5:30 p.m. tonight.

What: “Stop Playing Games: Protect Immigrant Youth & Families Now” Vigil with Nebraska Dreamers, Nebraskans with TPS, and Refugee Nebraskans

Where: Nebraska State Capitol (west side), 14th and K Streets, Lincoln

When: Monday, March 5, 5:30 p.m. (Central)

**Speakers to include Nebraska Dreamers and faith leader.

Co-sponsors of the Lincoln and Omaha events include: Define American – UNL Chapter, College of Saint Mary, Heartland Workers Center, Immigrant Legal Center, Nebraska Cattlemen, Omaha Together One Community, Schlegel Center for Service & Justice, Nebraska Appleseed, ACLU of Nebraska, OneWorld Community Health Centers Inc., Refugee Empowerment Center, and others.

Coinciding with the Lincoln vigil, communities across the state (and country) will be holding other actions on March 4 and 5. These will include:

Columbus – Centro Hispano will be traveling to Washington D.C. to participate in the United We Dream national March 5 rally.

Centro Hispano will be traveling to Washington D.C. to participate in the United We Dream national March 5 rally. Lexington – “We All Belong” community gathering with Dreamers documentary screening. Sunday, March 4, 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. More info

– “We All Belong” community gathering with Dreamers documentary screening. Sunday, March 4, 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. More info Omaha – “Stop Playing Games” vigil, Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave., Monday, March 5, 6:00 p.m. More info

– “Stop Playing Games” vigil, Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave., Monday, March 5, 6:00 p.m. More info Crete – Screening of “We Are Dreamers” documentary, telling the stories of young Nebraska Dreamers. Monday, March 5, 7:00 p.m., Doane University.

For more information, contact Nebraska Appleseed Communications Director Jeff Sheldon at (402) 840-7289 or email jsheldon@neappleseed.org.