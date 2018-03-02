Nearly 200 lbs of Marijuana Seized in I-80 Traffic Stop
By Dale Johnson
|
Mar 2, 2018 @ 7:56 AM
courtesy NE State Patrol

GOEHNER, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska State Patrol says trooper have seized nearly 200 pounds of marijuana and a gun during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in southeastern Nebraska.  The patrol says a trooper stopped a sport utility vehicle Wednesday afternoon on I-80 near Goehner and reported the odor of marijuana coming from the SUV.  A search of the vehicle turned up 199 pounds of high grade marijuana hidden inside duffel bags.  The estimated street value of the marijuana is $600,000. The search also uncovered a loaded handgun that had been defaced.  The 26-year-old driver from Orlando, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a defaced firearm and having no drug tax stamp.

 

