Nebraska Advances Bill To Restore Felon Voting Rights Sooner

Nebraska lawmakers have given-first round approval to a bill that would eliminate a two-year waiting period for felons to vote.

Senators voted 28-8 Friday to advance the bill. Its sponsor, Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, says the current law is outdated and based on a history of disenfranchising black voters.

He says the waiting period runs counter to the Legislature’s goals of reducing prison crowding and recidivism because voting encourages civic engagement.

Sen. John Murante of Gretna says the bill could violate the state constitution and people convicted of voter fraud should not get their voting rights back. Murante is considering a run for Nebraska secretary of state.