Nebraska Advocates Rally Against Trump Immigration Decision

Hundreds of people rallied Tuesday Sep. 5, 2017 on the west steps of the Nebraska State Capitol Building in Lincoln to protest President Trump's decision to rescind the DACA program for children of illegal immigrants in March 2018. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

The Trump administration’s decision to wind down a federal program that shields thousands of young immigrants from deportation is drawing a sharp rebuke from Nebraska advocates, business leaders and participating youths who now face an uncertain future.

More than 200 people rallied at the Nebraska State Capitol on Tuesday to protest the decision, announced earlier in the day. Lincoln Senator Patty Pansing Brooks and Omaha Senator Tony Vargas were among the people who spoke at the rally, saying now is the time to take action. Supporters of DACA, which include more than 70 business, agricultural, civic, faith and educational leaders, are urging to put the protections of the program into federal law.

Nebraska has roughly 3,000 immigrants who participate in President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The program has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S. It was designed for youths who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson have criticized the policy, with Peterson arguing it’s unconstitutional.