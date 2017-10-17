Nebraska AG Office Approached About Lincoln’s City Budget Issue

KFOR News has learned that the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is being asked to a clarify points of disagreement between Mayor Chris Beutler and Lincoln City Council member Cyndi Lamm over the city budget.

The mayor contends past budgets where 5 of 6 council members present voted to exceed a state budget lid of 2 1/2% were legal, while Lamm argues 6 of 7 council votes were needed.

On KFOR’s Lincoln Live Tuesday, City Council chair Roy Christensen said his understanding is the State Auditor asked the Attorney General’s office for an opinion on what measures need to be taken, if an adjustment is needed to the city’s spending lid.

“It really comes down to an error was made, what do we do about it now and what impact will it have on our budgets going forward,” Christensen said.

State law says 75% of a governing body must vote to exceed the state spending lid. When you have 6 of 7 council votes, that’s 87%. If 5 of 6 council members approve of a budget, the vote is 71%.