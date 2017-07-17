Nebraska AG Pushes Trump Administration To Get Rid of DACA Program
By Jeff Motz
|
Jul 17, 2017 @ 7:40 AM

There are more than 3,000 DACA recipients in Nebraska. DACA or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is a way for children of immigrants to get a license, social security number, and a work permit. DACA is an executive order signed by the Obama administration in 2012.

Now, nine attorneys general, including Doug Peterson from Nebraska have signed a document asking the Trump Administration to phase out the program by September 7, 2017.

In a statement, Attorney General Peterson said, quote, “It is not my intent to engage in public policy, but to make certain the appropriate constitutional guidelines are complied with as it impacts Nebraska.

Related Content

Libraries Host Solar Eclipse Events
Shots Fired At A Southwest Lincoln Home
Council Holds Public Hearing On Future Plans For A...
40 Years To Life For Lincoln Man In May 2016 Murde...
Gale Questions How Trump Panel Will Use Voter Data
Program Helps SNAP Recipients Connect To Better Jo...