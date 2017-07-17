Nebraska AG Pushes Trump Administration To Get Rid of DACA Program

There are more than 3,000 DACA recipients in Nebraska. DACA or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals is a way for children of immigrants to get a license, social security number, and a work permit. DACA is an executive order signed by the Obama administration in 2012.

Now, nine attorneys general, including Doug Peterson from Nebraska have signed a document asking the Trump Administration to phase out the program by September 7, 2017.

In a statement, Attorney General Peterson said, quote, “It is not my intent to engage in public policy, but to make certain the appropriate constitutional guidelines are complied with as it impacts Nebraska.