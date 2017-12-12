Nebraska Attorney To Federal Bench

The U-S Senate voted along party lines Tuesday to confirm another of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees despite a rare “not qualified” rating from the American Bar Association. The Senate voted 50-48 to confirm Leonard Steven Grasz of Omaha to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit. Grasz served for more than 11 years as Nebraska’s chief deputy attorney general.

Some liberal advocacy groups expressed fear that Grasz will be hostile to abortion rights and laws protecting gays and lesbians from discrimination. But Republican lawmakers said Grasz has support from prominent Nebraskans in both political parties and is committed to fairness.

The American Bar Association rated Grasz as “not qualified” after hearing concerns that strongly held social views would keep him from having an unbiased view on critical issues before the court.

After the vote, Senator Ben Sasse called the vote the beginning of another chapter in a distinguished career. “ Nebraskans will have a voice on the Eighth Circuit committed to an impartial and independent judiciary – someone who understands that judges don’t write laws. At every step during this process, from his interview back in Nebraska to his hearing in the Judiciary Committee, Steve’s humility, integrity, and experience were clear.”

Senator Deb Fischer echoed the approval. “Steve Grasz exemplifies the qualities the American people seek in a judge: keen intellect, even judicial temperament, and steadfast commitment to the rule of law. By confirming Steve today, the U.S. Senate is helping to install on the Eighth Circuit a capable jurist who has earned bipartisan respect and admiration from those who know him best.

Grasz is currently Senior Counsel, Real Estate, Development & Construction with the law firm of Husch Blackwell in Omaha.