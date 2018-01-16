NEBRASKA BASKETBALL: Huskers Beat Illini 64-63 On Palmer’s Last-Second 3-Pointer

James Palmer Jr. hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give Nebraska a 64-63 win over Illinois on Monday night.

Michael Finke had converted a 4-point play with 8.1 seconds left to give Illinois the lead. After a Nebraska timeout, Isaac Copeland inbounded to Glynn Watson Jr., who found Palmer on the left wing for the winning shot.

The Huskers had led 61-57 with under a minute to play when Palmer dunked off a steal. But Finke scored in close on Illinois’ next possession, and after Palmer missed the front end of a one-and-one, Illinois called timeout with 18.7 seconds left. Finke hit his 3 in front of the Illini bench, got fouled by Isaiah Roby and made the free throw for what looked to be the play that would give Illinois its first Big Ten win under first-year coach Brad Underwood.

Palmer finished with 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting after a dismal 1-for-9 outing in a loss at Penn State on Friday. Evan Taylor added 13 for the Huskers (13-7, 4-3 Big Ten).

Trent Frazier scored 19 points, Finke added 16 and Leron Black had 13 for the Illini (10-9, 0-6), who are winless in six true road games.