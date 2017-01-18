Nebraska Committee Advances ‘Choose Life’ License Plate Bill

Capitol of Nebraska, Lincoln. The building was designed by Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue and constructed between 1922 and 1932. The Indiana limestone structure draws on both Classical and Gothic architectural traditions, but represents major innovations in state capitol design.

Nebraska motorists could show opposition to abortion on their license plates under a bill headed to debate in the full Legislature.

The Transportation and Telecommunications Committee voted 8-0 Tuesday to advance the proposal.

The measure would require the Department of Motor Vehicles to design “Choose Life” license plates that “reflect support for the protection of Nebraska’s children.” It’s backed by several groups that oppose abortion, but faces criticism from groups that support abortion rights.

Motorists would have to pay an additional fee for the plate, which would go into a state fund aimed at preventing child abuse.

The bill is known as LB46