Nebraska Continues Big Ten Play at No. 22 Wisconsin

The tough schedule continues for the Nebraska softball team this weekend, as the Huskers travel to Madison, Wis., for a three-game Big Ten Conference series with the No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers.

Friday’s series opener is set for 4 p.m. with game two on Saturday and Noon and the finale set for Sunday at Noon. Fans can listen to all three games for free on Huskers.com, courtesy of the IMG College Husker Sports Network. Fans with a BTN Plus subscription can watch all three games live.

By the end of this weekend’s three-game series, Nebraska will have played 21 of its first 31 games against opponents who have been ranked in the NFCA poll at some point this season. The Wisconsin series will also wrap up the Huskers’ streak of six consecutive games against ranked opponents.

In addition to its current stretch of six consecutive games against ranked opponents, Nebraska played eight consecutive games against ranked opponents in February. Since the NFCA poll was created in 1995, the Huskers had never played more than five consecutive regular-season games against ranked teams before having two streaks of six-or-more games this season.

The Wisconsin series also marks the beginning of a streak of eight consecutive Big Ten Conference road games for the Big Red. Beginning on Friday, the Huskers will play 10 games against four opponents in four cities in only 13 days, traveling more than 4,000 miles in that span.

Following its road trip, Nebraska will play nine consecutive conference games at home.