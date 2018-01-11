Nebraska to Crack Down On Sex Traffickers

January is Human Trafficking Awareness month, and Nebraska’s Attorney General Doug Peterson wants to make sure you are aware that the sex trade goes on here in Nebraska. Peterson is authorizing more aggressive law enforcement, and hopes posters at interstate rest stops, and a you tube channel, will convince sex customers and traffickers the practice will no longer be tolerated. He also hopes to convince the Public that the child sex trade operates in the state, particularly at Interstate rest stops.

Peterson and numerous partners announced the Demand An End public awareness campaign. The campaign is expected to focus on the supply and demand model of trafficking by targeting those who purchase sex. Peterson said sex trafficking of minors occurs not only in larger cities but also in rural areas across Nebraska. The national Human Trafficking Initiative reports that in Nebraska 11% of those sold for sex online are advertised under the age of 21.

This campaign is expected to capitalize on LB 289, a law that increased the penalties of those who are involved in sex trafficking and now holds buyers responsible, penalizing them as traffickers.

In 2016, Peterson was joined by many partners in creation of the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force. Its objectives are to help survivors of trafficking, stop traffickers, and eliminate the human trafficking market.

A heat map of Nebraska’s commercial sex market, by the Human Trafficking Initiative, says that rest stops along I-80 have been identified as major locations for child sex traffic. Peterson’s Office has created a YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXKvs_pmRHM) to host the Demand An End PSA and to support the distribution.

Peterson said, “Although it is very troubling to know that young people are being trafficked in Nebraska, I am encouraged that so many Nebraskans have united to fight child sex trafficking. Together, we must demand an end to this form of slavery.”

The Demand An End campaign has a website, https://ago.nebraska.gov/demand-end-campaign or demandanend.org.

Part of the campaign, since 2016, has been the Safe-T program operated by the Salvation Army. It serves as a bridge between victims and other social services across Nebraska, helping victims with housing, food, therapy, medical and legal assistance, and more.

The Salvation Army reports the SAFE-T program staff worked with 62 survivors of human trafficking and their families in 2017. Survivors were from throughout Nebraska. The highest reported needs for survivors served were crisis intervention, ongoing emotional support and case management, transportation access, and housing.