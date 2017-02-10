Nebraska Craft Brewers Worry A Bill Could Hurt Their Industry

Over 20 craft brewers from around Nebraska came to Lincoln Thursday to rally together and bring attention to a bill they believe could hurt their industry

Brewers said the proposal could make some of Nebraskans favorite craft beer more expensive and limit the places people can buy it.

Caleb Pollard is the president of Scratchtown Brewing Company in Ord, and he said he is a big opponent of a bill he believes will hurt his company.

“To me it’s nothing but a crass move by big beer to make the market noncompetitive,” said Pollard.

Pollard said the laws currently in place are helping the craft brewing industry, his small business and his local economy.

“It gives us the opportunity to invest in these rural communities that are off the interstate, that often times under-appreciated and under-invested and it’s something that we and a number of our other Sandhills breweries have gone out and we have done,” said Pollard.

Nebraska brewers said the two big changes in the bill would lead to more transportation costs, and less tap rooms to independently sell their products.