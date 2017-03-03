Nebraska Defeats The Creighton Bluejays

The Nebraska Cornhuskers played their second in-state competitor of the season, Creighton on Thursday at the Dillon Tennis Center. The Huskers secured their second win of the season with some good match play.

In doubles play, the Huskers started off strong with the No. 2 match finishing first. Micah Klousia and David Samardzija played Mac Mease and Alex Koca and defeated them 6-1. Toby Boyer and Jon Meyer faught Armando Gandini and Jake Glazer but the Jays captured the point 6-4. In court 1, Chris Dean and Dylan Bednarczyk secured the Husker point by defeating the Jays, 6-4. Nebraska secured the doubles point.

In singles, Toby Boyer started off strong and defeated Armando Gandini 6-3, 6-2. Followed right behind was another win for the Huskers, where Antoljak defeated Koca of Creighton, 6-4, 6-0. In the No. 4 spot, Chris Dean fell to Brooks Kendall, 6-2, 6-2. For the match winning point, Micah Klousia locked in the score by defeating Jake Glazer 6-4, 6-0. The last two games were played out even though the Huskers secured the win. Dylan Bednarczyk ended up defeating Creighton after a tight match, 7-6, 6-2. In the No. 6 spot David Samardzija battled until the last match to unfortunately lose to Mease, 7-5, 5-7, 1-0.

The Nebraska men’s tennis team will be back in action against its first Big Ten opponent of the season Iowa, on March 10 at 4 p.m. at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center. Admission to Nebraska’s home matches is free.