Nebraska Department of Corrections Shows Record of Execution Protocol Training
By Jeff Motz
|
May 31, 2018 @ 7:51 AM

The Nebraska Department of Corrections has delivered its response to the American Civil Liberties Union’s public-records request on its execution team’s training as the state moves toward its first execution in 21 years. The records show the execution team trained on five dates for more than 10 hours since January 2017. Corrections spokesman Dawn-Renee Smith says the department is in compliance with the training protocol. Attorney General Doug Peterson asked the state Supreme Court last week to set the execution of double murderer Carey Dean Moore for July 10.

