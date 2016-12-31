Nebraska Drops Bowl Game 38-24

Nebraska fell behind 14-0 midway through the first half and was not able to recover in a 38-24 loss to Tennessee in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl on Friday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.

With the loss, Nebraska ended the season with a 9-4 record (6-3 Big Ten), while Tennessee improved to 9-4 (4-4 SEC) with the victory.

Nebraska’s Ryker Fyfe, who drew the start in place of injured four-year starting quarterback Tommie Armstrong Jr. for the Huskers, answered with 243 yards on 17-of-36 passing. Fyfe threw a pair of touchdowns to senior receiver Brandon Reilly, who finished with four catches for 98 yards.

Related Content

Recommendations To Improve Special Education At LP...
UPDATE: Gas Leak Fixed, Van Dorn Street Back Open
UNL Student Killed in Highway 77 Accident
Authorities Investigate Bomb Threat At School
Lincoln School Board Baier Running For Re-Election
Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach Aims To Defeat...