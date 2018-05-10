Nebraska Electorate Slightly Different From 2016

Going into next week’s primary election, Nebraska has about 47-thousand more voters registered than in 2016. As usual, the biggest group is Republican but, unlike many past elections, the GOP is not a majority. 48% of Nebraska’s 1-million-200-thousand voters are Republicans and 30% are Democrats. The number of independents has grown to 21%. The state also has just over 13-thousand Libertarians.

Voter registration records released by the Secretary of State’s office show that 90 of Nebraska’s 93 counties have more Republicans than Democrats. The 3 exceptions: Douglas County (Omaha), Dakota County, (South Sioux City), and Greeley County, in Central Nebraska, where 747 registered Democrats outnumber 660 republicans. The most Republican county in the state, by percentage, is Blaine county (Brewster) in the west central part of the state. 347 republicans outnumber the 25 democrats nearly 14 to 1.

Nebraska’s three congressional districts all have more Republicans than Democrats, but only one of the three has a Republican majority. The 3rd district, with 388-thousand registered voters, is 59% Republican. The first district, which includes Lincoln, is 47 percent GOP, and 38% of those registered in the Omaha dominated 2nd district are Republican. Overall, 48 percent of the state’s 1-million 200-thousand registered voters are republican.

The President has apparently had a big effect on voter registrations here in Nebraska. Just before the 2016 election, the state had just under 565-thousand Republicans and 360-thousand Democrats. Official figures released Thursday, just before next Tuesday’s primary, show Republicans have gained 13-thousand registrations, while Democrats lost 4-thousand.