Nebraska Farm Leader Optimistic About Beef Sales To China

The government of China will now accept beef imports from the U.S for the first time since 2004. Steve Nelson, President of Nebraska Farm Bureau said this is great news for Nebraska’s farm and ranch families. “It will mean that we will be exporting more beef from Nebraska. It is also be great for those people that raise feed and supply the beef industry. It’s a benefit for all agriculture”.

Nelson estimated China’s beef market will be worth $2.6 billion a year, and Nebraska currently has about 20% of the nation’s Beef export’s. Nelson says it may not solve every problem, but “particularly in a time that we have been facing low prices in many of the things that we produce in Nebraska, this is a step in the right direction and very positive for the entire industry”.

The exporting of beef will affect most Nebraskans. Nelson said, “when it comes to beef every county benefits. Counties that have a larger concentration of cattle feeding will benefit to a higher amount”.

China could be just the beginning of additional beef sales in different countries. “We continue to develop new markets around the world, we want to expand trade everywhere we can, we have pending issues that relate to trade with Japan, that would have been a part of the TPP (Trans- Pacific Partnership) agreement, we have opportunities to grow beef trade in Europe, lot of opportunities around the world”.

Nelson says the resumption of beef sales to China could help Nebraska agriculture end its current slump.