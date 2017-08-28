NEBRASKA FIREFIGHTERS, GUARDSMEN HELPING IN TEXAS

Thousands of First Responders from around the nation are in and around Houston, Texas this week, helping with the massive flood and hurricane relief effort. The Nebraska task force is comprised of firefighters from Lincoln, Omaha and Papillion area fire departments, as well as civilian members who are doctors, structural engineers and heavy rigging specialists. The 80-member team also includes five canine search specialists with five dogs.

Nebraska’s first responders cooperated with a rescue unit from Ohio on Monday to evacuate a nursing home in Cady, a town about 45 miles west of downtown Houston. “Some will be evacuated by high water vehicle, some by air ambulance, depending on their condition” said Task Force One Leader Brad Thavenet. He went on to say that each unit is being controlled and directed by the City of Houston’s Emergency Operations Center.

“They are doing a fantastic job of managing the operation and using the resources at their command” said Thavenet. “Texas has a robust system of disaster relief, and it’s clear they know what they’re doing.”

The Task Force members are working 12 hour alternating shifts, he said, and are being closely monitored for signs of stress and exhaustion. “Those who are having issues will be pulled off the line, or will be given shorter shifts if they’re showing signs of wearing down.”

Their main problems, he said, are the need to go slowly through high water. Reports have also been received about rescue boats being disabled after their props hit underwater obstructions such as fire hydrants and mailboxes. Also, Thavenet said, the heavy rain continues non-stop. “We had 10 inches or so overnight (Sunday night to Monday morning) and they’re expecting 20 to 25 inches more. He added that Houston normally receives about 50 inches of rain per year, so the area is receiving its entire year’s supply of rain in this storm alone.

The State of Nebraska sent four Army National Guard helicopters and 23 soldiers to Texas to help with the Hurricane and flood relief. The soldiers are trained and equipped for medical evacuation and hoist rescue missions. Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a statement that Nebraska residents stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Texas to address the situation.