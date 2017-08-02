Nebraska Hall Of Fame Selects Thomas Rogers Kimball As Newest Inductee

The Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission has selected Thomas Rogers Kimball as its newest inductee.

Thomas Rogers Kimball (April 19, 1862- September 1, 1934) was born in Linwood, Ohio, and moved to Nebraska in 1871. An architect and master planner, he was a national leader who designed Nebraska landmark buildings and exhibition facilities. Kimball advised on the planning and design of the facilities as the 1989 Trans-Mississippi Exposition in Omaha and national design competitions for such prominent structures, as the Nebraska Capitol. As the Capitol Commission’s professional advisor for 14 years, he administered the construction of Nebraska’s renowned state capitol building.

Trevor Jones, Director and CEO of the Nebraska State Historical Society and Secretary of the Hall of Fame Commission, says it was a difficult decision for everyone involved. “Each candidate has made great contributions to the state of Nebraska,” Jones said. “Selecting just one person from a list of remarkable nominees was tough. Nebraskans can take pride in all of these candidates. We look forward to inducting Thomas Rogers Kimball as the newest member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame in 2019”.

An induction ceremony will be planned in 2019. To learn more about Thomas Rogers Kimball, please visit http://www.e-nebraskahistory.org/index.php?title=Thomas_Rogers_Kimball_(1862-1934),_Architect