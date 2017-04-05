Nebraska Hosts Iowa State in Wednesday Doubleheader

Fresh off a three-game sweep of No. 22 Wisconsin last weekend in Madison, the Nebraska softball team returns home riding a wave of momentum heading into a Wednesday doubleheader with Iowa State at Bowlin Stadium.

First pitch for Wednesday’s doubleheader is set for 4 p.m. Tickets are available for as low as $5 (adults) and $3 (youth/senior) and can be purchased online at Huskers.com, over the phone by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED or in person at the Bowlin Stadium ticket office, located at the main entrance, beginning 60 minutes prior to first pitch.

Fans unable to make it out to Bowlin Stadium can listen to both games for free on Huskers.com – courtesy of the Husker Sports Network – or watch both games with a subscription to BTN Plus.

Nebraska played its best softball of the season last weekend in winning three games against a ranked Wisconsin squad that entered the series with a 23-3 record. NU excelled in all three phases of the game while winning three straight games for just the second time this season.

Offensively, the Huskers hit .352 in the series – pounding out 32 hits – while averaging 8.0 runs per game against a Wisconsin pitching staff that entered the series ranked 21st nationally in ERA. In the circle, Nebraska posted a 3.50 ERA in the series and limited Wisconsin to 11 total runs, a notable accomplishment considering the Badgers entered the weekend ranked fourth nationally in scoring, averaging 7.3 runs per game. Defensively, Nebraska committed only one error in the series (.989 fielding percentage) and did not allow a stolen base.