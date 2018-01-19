Nebraska Lawmaker Running For Public Service Commission Seat

Syracuse State Sen. Dan Watermeier has announced his candidacy for the Nebraska Public Service Commission.

Watermeier kicked off his campaign at the Capitol on Friday with his family and dozens of local elected officials, including former Gov. Dave Heineman and current University of Nebraska Regent Rob Schafer

Watermeier is looking to replace current Commissioner Frank Landis, who is retiring after serving on the commission since 1988. He is seeking to represent District 1 in southeast Nebraska, encompassing, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties.

Watermeier, a registered Republican, says he would focus on public infrastructure and economic development.

Two other Republican candidates, Scott Smathers of Lincoln and Ron Nolte of Plattsmouth, are also running for the seat.