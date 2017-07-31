Nebraska Lawmakers Ask For Disaster Declaration

Funnel cloud close to touchdown near 84th and Highway 2 on Monday May 9, 2016. (Courtesy of YouTube)

All five members of Nebraska’s Congressional Delegation have signed a letter requesting a federal disaster declaration for 18 Nebraska counties. The request covers 5 Panhandle counties and 13 in Eastern Nebraska. The request says the storms hitting Nebraska June 12th thru te 17th included six tornadoes, strong winds and golf-ball-sized hail, resulting in nearly $14 Million dollars in damage to public property.

Governor Pete Ricketts has already requested federal help to pay for all that damage. Nebraska’s two U-S Senators and three congressmen added their voice, urging the president to approve the designation.

The counties suffering significant damage include : Banner, Box Butte, Butler, Cass, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Morrill, Polk, Sarpy, Saunders, Sheridan, Sioux, Thurston, and Wayne.

The five members of Congress told the President they also support Governor Rickett’s request for Hazard Mitigation statewide.