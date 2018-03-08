Nebraska Lawmakers Reject Pitch to Create Sovereign City

(AP) A pitch to create a sovereign city in western Nebraska won’t come to fruition anytime soon. The idea from a Nebraska lawmaker failed to muster enough support Wednesday to advance in the Legislature, although several senators praised it as clever. The proposal would have allowed senators to designate a 36-square-mile stretch of land as sovereign, not subject to Nebraska laws or regulations. Voters would first have to approve the idea. The measure was introduced by Sen. Paul Schumacher, of Columbus, who is known for his out-of-the-box ideas. Schumacher says he envisions a modern city or business development in western Nebraska, at the intersection of Interstates 80 and 76. The area is extremely rural, but Schumacher says it’s well-positioned between Cheyenne, Denver and Omaha.