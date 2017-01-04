NEBRASKA LEGISATURE: Scheer Picked For Role As Speaker

Capitol of Nebraska, Lincoln. The building was designed by Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue and constructed between 1922 and 1932. The Indiana limestone structure draws on both Classical and Gothic architectural traditions, but represents major innovations in state capitol design.

Nebraska lawmakers have chosen Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk as their new speaker.

Scheer was elected by secret ballot Wednesday with a 27-22 vote on the legislative session’s first day. Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg had also sought the position.

As speaker, Scheer will control the daily agenda, work to resolve conflicts among lawmakers and serve as an ambassador for the one-house, nonpartisan Legislature. He says he will work to preserve the Legislature’s independence from the executive and judicial branches and will not be intimidated, but he also pledged to collaborate.

Scheer replaces former state Sen. Galen Hadley of Kearney, who left office because of term limits.

Williams and Scheer are both registered Republicans.