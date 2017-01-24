NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE: Kintner Could Face Expulsion For Offensive Retweet

A state senator could face expulsion from the Nebraska Legislature for retweeting a talk show host’s joke implying that three Women’s March demonstrators are too unattractive to sexually assault.

Papillion Sen. Bill Kintner’s fellow lawmakers railed Tuesday against his posting, the latest in a long history of inflammatory statements.

Kintner retweeted Los Angeles talk show host Larry Elder, who mocked three women pictured with signs protesting Donald Trump’s comments about touching women inappropriately. Above the photo, Elder wrote: “Ladies, I think you’re safe.”

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk says senators are drafting a resolution to expel Kintner.

Kintner admitted last year to having cybersex on a state computer with a woman who later tried to blackmail him, but refused to resign. His opponents didn’t have enough votes to expel him.