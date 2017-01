Capitol of Nebraska, Lincoln. The building was designed by Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue and constructed between 1922 and 1932. The Indiana limestone structure draws on both Classical and Gothic architectural traditions, but represents major innovations in state capitol design.

Conservatives ruled the opening day of the Nebraska Legislature, defeating moderates and Democrats to hold leadership positions. Norfolk Senator, Jim Scheer was elected speaker. The World Herald calls Scheer “friendlier to the agenda of Governor Ricketts”.

Nebraska Democratic Party chair, Jane Kleeb said in a tweet that legislative elections showed that the governor “bought” the Legislature. Today is the first day to introduce bills.