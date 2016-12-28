Nebraska Medicaid Officials To Steps To Preserve Programs

Capitol of Nebraska, Lincoln. The building was designed by Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue and constructed between 1922 and 1932. The Indiana limestone structure draws on both Classical and Gothic architectural traditions, but represents major innovations in state capitol design.

Nebraska Medicaid officials are taking steps to preserve a program under which Medicaid helps pay private health insurance premiums for some people. Without those steps, most of those people would have been dropped from the Health Insurance Premium Payment program in 2017.

The World Herald reports state officials are looking to change state regulations and work with federal authorities to keep the program going. There are 247 people in the program currently, including several disabled children of working parents.