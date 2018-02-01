Nebraska Members of Congress Not Hurt in Train Crash

Two Nebraska lawmakers are alright this morning (Thursday) after being shaken up by that train crash yesterday (Wednesday) near Charlottesville, Virginia. Members of Congress were headed to a Republican retreat in West Virginia. The train hit a garbage truck. The driver was killed. Neither 1st District Republican Congressman, Jeff Fortenberry nor 2nd District Republican, Don Bacon were injured. Fortenberry tweeted, Members of Congress who are doctors tried to help. Bacon tweeted, “I am on the train, but I am okay.”