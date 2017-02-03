Nebraska Notches School Records On Senior Day

In the final home match of their Husker careers, seniors and All-Americans Jaycee Carter and Rachel Martin led the Nebraska rifle team in a record-breaking performance against the University of Alaska-Fairbanks on Thursday. Martin led the team in smallbore with 582. Carter scored the second-highest score in air rifle (593), helping the Huskers to the second-highest air rifle score in school history (2,367). Additionally, the air rifle score broke the NU Rifle Range record by three points.

In smallbore, Samantha Peterson joined Martin as the team leader with 582. Dacotah Faught followed closely behind with 578, while Nina Radulovic and Carter earned 574 and 564, respectively. As a team, the Huskers finished with a team score of 2,316.

Trailing by 10 points heading into air rifle, Nebraska needed to make up some ground to claim the victory over Alaska-Fairbanks. Faught and Carter led the comeback effort with 594 and 593, respectively. Peterson added support with a score of 592. Radulovic notched 588, while Martin earned 584 en route to a record-breaking performance for the Huskers. Maddie Korthas, competing unattached, scored a career-high score of 583 as well.

Despite the incredible performance by the team, NU was not able to get the victory over Alaska-Fairbanks. The Huskers fell to the Nanooks 4,691-4,683, but the team’s final score of 4,683 is the fourth-highest score ever recorded at the NU Rifle Range.

Sagen Maddalena led UAF in both disciplines, firing 591 in smallbore and 596 in air rifle. The Nanooks finished with a team smallbore score of 2,326 and a total air rifle score of 2,365.

This concludes the regular season for Nebraska. The Huskers will take a few weeks off before beginning postseason action on Feb. 19, when the team travels to Murray, Ky., for the NCAA Qualifiers. The match is set to begin at 9 a.m.