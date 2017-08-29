Nebraska, Ohio Rescue Crews Working To Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey In Texas

Members of Nebraska’s Task Force One in Texas helping with rescues in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey are getting assistance from Ohio’s Task Force Unit. Lincoln Fire Battalion Chief Brad Thavenet told reporters on Tuesday they rescued 120 people from a nursing home in suburban Houston and another 45 people from their homes on Monday.

More than 350 people have been rescued by NTSF 1 and the Ohio unit. It’s not getting any easier for crews. Thavenet says it’s still raining in the Houston area. About 4 to 5 more inches fell overnight, with another 8 inches expected by late Tuesday.

Resources, in places like Houston, may be strained and there could be a call from FEMA for extra help. Lincoln Fire Chief Micheal Despain says it’s possible for other Nebraska Task Force members that stayed here to be called up. If that happens, it will require extra help from nearby departments to handle day-to-day shifts and operations here in Lincoln. Despain says LFR crews right now are working a lot of overtime.

“They (firefighters) might get one day off and then one day on. They might work that schedule for many weeks. Over time, that would create a problem,” Despain said. “For any one week or two, I think we’re prepared for that. But if that goes an extended route then that’s just the issue of having people working literally 100-plus hours a week.”

Despain says with that, they could see firefighters getting hurt or sick. He adds he doesn’t see problems evolving in the short term.

Task force members are expected to update the media each day the rest of this week at 10:30am.