Nebraska Public Service Commission Names New Director

A former executive director of the Nebraska Public Service Commission is reclaiming his old job.

The commission announced Wednesday that it has named Mike Hybl as its new executive director. Hybl replaces Jeff Pursley, who resigned in May following criticism of his part-time work for a telecommunications consulting firm.

The 63-year-old Hybl served as the commission’s executive director from 2007 until 2012, when he left to become chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.

In a statement, commission Chairman Tim Schram says members are excited to have Hybl back in his old job.

Hybl will receive $135,000 a year in his job. He is set to begin on July 19.

The commission regulates oil pipelines, telecommunications, natural gas utilities, grain dealers, taxies, manufactured homes and recreational vehicles.