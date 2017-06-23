Nebraska Senator Sasse Targeted By Iowa GOP Leader On Not Supporting Trump

Iowa’s Republican Party chair Jeff Kauffmann wasted no time going on the defensive for President Trump at a rally Wednesday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, even throwing a jab at Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse.

Sasse last year went to Iowa ahead of that state’s 2016 Republican presidential caucus to oppose Trump. Kauffmann then told Trump supporters that Sasse should “stay on his side of the Missouri River.”

Sasse is scheduled to make an appearance as a speaker at a local Republican gathering in Iowa in the next couple of weeks.