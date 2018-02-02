Nebraska Senators Advance Rules For Residency Challenges

Nebraska lawmakers have advanced new rules to clarify how they will investigate allegations that members of the Legislature don’t live in the districts they represent.

Senators gave the measure first-round approval on Friday with a 38-0 vote. The bill was inspired by a former legislative candidate’s claims that state Sen. Ernie Chambers doesn’t live in his north Omaha district.

John Sciara of Omaha challenged Chambers’ residency after his failed attempt to defeat the longtime senator in the 2016 election. The case against Chambers was dismissed after a legislative committee concluded that Sciara’s allegations weren’t supported by evidence.

The bill seeks to answer many of the questions that were raised during the Legislature’s review of the case.