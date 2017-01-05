Both Nebraska Senators Supporting Trump EPA Nominee

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt now has the endorsement of both of Nebraska’s U-S Senators. Pruitt is president-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Senator Deb Fischer met with Pruitt earlier in the week, saying afterwards she believes that Pruitt will “unroll reams of federal red tape and put the agency back on the right track.” Senator Ben Sasse issued a statement thursday, calling Pruitt a “stalwart champion of Federalism, and the rule of law.” Both congratulated Pruitt for opposing the EPA’s controversial “Waters of the U-S” regulations, which have drawn criticism from agricultural interests. Pruitt, like each Cabinet nominee, has been visiting individually with members of Congress, answering their questions and seeking their support prior to going before them for Confirmation Hearings.