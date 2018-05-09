NEBRASKA SOFTBALL: Four Huskers Earn All Conference Honors

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics)–Four Huskers were honored by the Big Ten, announced by the conference on Wednesday. Sophomore infielder Tristen Edwards was a unanimous first-team pick. Senior utility player Kaylan Jablonski and junior outfielder Alyvia Simmons earned second-team honors for the second consecutive year, while senior pitcher Caitlin Bartsch earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

Edwards is the first Husker to earn first-team all-conference honors since Kiki Stokes and MJ Knighten in 2016. Both Stokes and Knighten were All-Americans for the Huskers. As a sophomore, Edwards has started every game at shortstop for the Huskers in 2018, despite never playing the position. She leads the team with a .358 batting average, 12 home runs and 43 RBIs. Earlier this season, Edwards earned conference player-of-the-week honors back-to-back weeks, becoming the third Husker ever to do so. Additionally, Edwards has 11 doubles and 12 homers this season. She is just one of 13 players in Nebraska history to have at least 10 doubles and 10 home runs in the same season.

Jablonski has been impressive for the Huskers both at the plate and in the circle this season. Jablonski has played all 53 games for Nebraska this season and is hitting .324. She has 10 home runs, seven doubles and 29 RBis. She has a team-low ERA of 3.51 and a record of 21-14. Her 21 wins this season are a career-high, as she never had more than 11 wins in her first three seasons. Jablonski was also the first pitcher in the country to reach 17 wins this season. She has six saves which are tied for second on NU’s all-time saves list. Additionally on March 17, Jablonski became the first player in NCAA history to hit three home runs and pick up the win in the circle.

Simmons has started 51 games at right field and leads the team with a .390 batting average in conference-only games. She ranks third on the team with 55 hits and leads the team with 12 doubles. Additionally, she has four triples on the season, which is tied for 10th in school history. She batted .667, with six runs, six hits, two doubles and seven RBIs against Michigan State to open Big Ten play earlier this season. Additionally, on March 24, she had a career-best five RBIs and four hits, which is tied for fourth in school history.

Bartsch has appeared in three games this season, but has also been instrumental to the team in practice and on gamedays, as well as off the field. She is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten pick and a three-time member of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll. Additionally, she earned the Sam Foltz 27 Hero Leadership Award earlier this season.

Michigan Head Coach Carol Hutchins was named Big Ten Coach of the Year, while her pitcher Meghan Beaubien was named Freshman of the Year and Pitcher of the Year. Minnesota’s sophomore catcher Kendyl Lindaman earned Player of the Year.