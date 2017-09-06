Nebraska State Fair Attendance Up In 2017

Officials say attendance at this year’s Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island was nearly 5 percent higher than last year’s figure.

Fair executive director Joseph McDermott said Tuesday that the attendance was 379,108, about 10,000 less than the record of 389,171 set in 1997, when the fair was held in Lincoln. The fair was moved to Grand Island in 2010 and has been held in the south-central Nebraska city since.

The 2017 fair ran from Aug. 25 through Monday. The highest daily attendance occurred on Aug. 26, when 62,954 people joined the fairgrounds fun.