Nebraska Task Force One Heading To Florida Ahead of Irma

Members of Nebraska Task Force One hit the road Friday morning, heading to the Florida Panhandle to help prepare for help in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Lincoln Fire Chief Micheal Despain says the task force was called by FEMA around 6pm Thursday, 48 hours after returning from Texas following a 12-day rescue mission from Hurricane Harvey.

For now, Despain says they are heading to Eglin Air Force Base to get set up.

He says extra firefighters are “back filling” or picking up extra hours or shifts here in Lincoln to handle the day to day operations of the Fire Department.

Late Friday morning, LFR Battalion Chief and Nebraska Task Force One leader Brad Thavenet told reporters about 80 of the 150 members of the task force are responding. He says some are “repeat missiongoers” that responded to Hurricane Harvey in Texas and some were not deployed for the previous mission.

