Nebraska Task Force One Heading Home From Texas, Could Head To Florida

After ten days in Texas helping rescue people from Hurricane Harvey, Nebraska Task Force One is coming home…maybe. The team of Lincoln, Omaha and Papillion area firefighters left Katy, Texas just before noon Monday and are expected back in Lincoln Tuesday evening, unless Hurricane Irma requires the team’s skills in Florida or Puerto Rico. Since Nebraska Task Force 1 was deployed to Texas August 25th, the team has assisted with more than 1,500 rescues.